What’s happening this weekend: Antique show, music events and more

Paul Martin & Sons, based out of Napoleon, Ohio, recently opened a branch store at the former Channel Equipment location, 300 W. Dallas Road, Urbana.

An open house will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, with a ribbon cutting at noon, for customers to meet the staff and some of the manufacturers they sell and service equipment for. Also, equipment will be on display, discounts on parts will be offered, and there will be food and prizes.

Paul Martin & Sons is a farm equipment dealership that sells tillage, planting, application and harvest equipment.

Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave.

This event is held the first weekend of every month except August.

Cars and Coffee

Cars and Coffee will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the 99 Parking Garage, 99 N. Fountain Ave.

Sponsored by the Detail Garage, join to kick off car show season on the upper level of the parking garage in downtown Springfield. Enjoy the shops and eateries along Fountain Avenue.

Hat Show and Luncheon

Trinity A.M.E. Church’s Annual “Hat Show & Luncheon” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Clark State LRC, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

The show will feature several vendors including hats, jewelry, purses and clothes, plus door prizes and more.

The cost is a $25 donation. For more information, call 937-325-1372 or 937-207- 4863.

Urbana Library Activity

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will eclipse themed crafts at the branch library for teens and adults at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the library will be closed Monday.

Clifton Show

Carter Bridge will perform bluegrass and old-time music from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

The cost is a suggested $10 donation. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties. Yummy Gyro food truck will be serving before the show.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

A community Easter egg hunt will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Hearth & Home of Urbana, 1579 E. State Route 29.

There will be snacks, drinks and prizes.

Tunes-n-Tales

The Clark County Public Library and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present Tunes-n-Tales: Kate and the Beanstalk with a regular performance at 2 p.m. and a sensory friendly performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Gaier Room of the Main Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Come watch the Springfield Symphony Orchestra perform under the direction of Maestro Peter Stafford Wilson, while composer Jennifer Merkowitz narrates the story. Copies of the book will be given out to each family (while supplies last).

Tickets are free and available in the Lenski Children’s Center of the Main Library. Limit of five tickets per family. Tickets are required for entry to the program. This program is geared for families with very young children.

Performance presented in memory of Janet McCrosky.

For more information, call 937- 328-6903 or visit at www.ccplohio.org.

Explore Tecumseh Land Trust to buy development rights of local farms

Dayton Eclipse Fest

A Dayton Eclipse Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at Restoration Park, 55 Restoration Park Drive in Medway.

The event will include food trucks and live music by The Weekend Effect. The cost is $20 a carload. Everyone will receive a free pair of glasses upon entry.

This event is hosted by WTUE, Dayton’s Rock Station. Proceeds will go to non-profit ReStore Clothing Ministry. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-dayton-eclipse-fest-tickets-726971941647.

Eclipse Party

Mug & Jug Tavern will host an eclipse party from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday at 1214 Mitchell Blvd. in Springfield.

DJ EZ will be there from 2 to 5 p.m. They also have 100 pairs of eclipse glasses to hand out.

Homebuyer Classes

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host homebuyer education classes in-person from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

There is also an online version available at any time through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code.

Yellow Springs Show

Bert Kreischer will be live from the Yellow Springs Firehouse, 225 Corry St., at 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The show contains atmospherics, lighting effects, and sound levels that may not be suitable for certain viewers.

The cost is $55. There will be no bags, coats, guns or phones allowed. If you attend, you agree to place your phone in a locked pouch which you keep throughout the evening. If you need to use your phone, return to the distribution area at the entrance. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be immediately removed.