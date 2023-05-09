What’s happening this week: Dinners, library activities and more

Urbana Library Activities
The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Barks & Books at 4 p.m. today at the main library and Steam Club at 6 p.m. today.
Drive-Thru Dinner
Concord United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru chicken noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today at 2963 State Route 560 in Urbana.
The dinner includes homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. The cost is a donation.
For questions, call 937-652-3764.
Community Kitchen
A central community kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., serving warm meals indoors.
For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.
Special Olympics Open Gym
Special Olympics will host an open gym for all athletes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at The Ability Builders, 4105 S. Charleston Pike.
Athletes under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or caregiver.
Family History Virtual Event
For those curious about how to go about digging into family history, the Heritage Center is holding a virtual program, “Tracing Your Family Roots: Where to Start” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Zoom.
Clark County Historical Society archivist Natalie Fritz will be joined by Flossie and Bob Hulsizer with the Clark County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society to share information about how to locate local resources and use online sources to trace heritage. They’ll show you how to use the many resources available at the Heritage Center like vital records (birth, death, marriage), photographs, city directories, land records, and more. They will also point you in the right direction for how to conduct research at other local places in other counties and states and share tips and tricks to get around research pitfalls and dead ends.
Registration is required at https://cutt.ly/familyhistory.
Sing and Smile Story Hour
The Clark County Public Library will host a sing and smile story hour at 10 a.m. on Thursday at 201 S. Fountain Ave.
This story hour is held the second Thursday of each month for stories, songs and sensory activities designed for adults with special needs and their caregivers.
For more information, contact Sarah Webb at swebb@ccplohio.org.
Community Appreciation Event
Urbana & Darby Dental Smiles will host a community appreciation day from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Urbana Dental Smiles
The event will include food, drinks from Urbana Brewing Co., free prizes, and a chance to tour the offices and meet the staff members.
About the Author