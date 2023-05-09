What’s happening this week: Dinners, library activities and more

For questions, call 937-652-3764.

Community Kitchen

A central community kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Special Olympics Open Gym

Special Olympics will host an open gym for all athletes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at The Ability Builders, 4105 S. Charleston Pike.

Athletes under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or caregiver.

Family History Virtual Event

For those curious about how to go about digging into family history, the Heritage Center is holding a virtual program, “Tracing Your Family Roots: Where to Start” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Zoom.

Clark County Historical Society archivist Natalie Fritz will be joined by Flossie and Bob Hulsizer with the Clark County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society to share information about how to locate local resources and use online sources to trace heritage. They’ll show you how to use the many resources available at the Heritage Center like vital records (birth, death, marriage), photographs, city directories, land records, and more. They will also point you in the right direction for how to conduct research at other local places in other counties and states and share tips and tricks to get around research pitfalls and dead ends.

Registration is required at https://cutt.ly/familyhistory.

Sing and Smile Story Hour

The Clark County Public Library will host a sing and smile story hour at 10 a.m. on Thursday at 201 S. Fountain Ave.

This story hour is held the second Thursday of each month for stories, songs and sensory activities designed for adults with special needs and their caregivers.

For more information, contact Sarah Webb at swebb@ccplohio.org.

Community Appreciation Event

Urbana & Darby Dental Smiles will host a community appreciation day from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Urbana Dental Smiles

The event will include food, drinks from Urbana Brewing Co., free prizes, and a chance to tour the offices and meet the staff members.