X

What’s happening this week: Dinners, library activities and more

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
40 minutes ago

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Barks & Books at 4 p.m. today at the main library and Steam Club at 6 p.m. today.

Drive-Thru Dinner

Concord United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru chicken noodle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. today at 2963 State Route 560 in Urbana.

The dinner includes homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. The cost is a donation.

For questions, call 937-652-3764.

Explore15 years later: Springfield leaders reflect on combining high schools

Community Kitchen

A central community kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Special Olympics Open Gym

Special Olympics will host an open gym for all athletes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at The Ability Builders, 4105 S. Charleston Pike.

Athletes under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or caregiver.

Family History Virtual Event

For those curious about how to go about digging into family history, the Heritage Center is holding a virtual program, “Tracing Your Family Roots: Where to Start” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on Zoom.

Clark County Historical Society archivist Natalie Fritz will be joined by Flossie and Bob Hulsizer with the Clark County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society to share information about how to locate local resources and use online sources to trace heritage. They’ll show you how to use the many resources available at the Heritage Center like vital records (birth, death, marriage), photographs, city directories, land records, and more. They will also point you in the right direction for how to conduct research at other local places in other counties and states and share tips and tricks to get around research pitfalls and dead ends.

Registration is required at https://cutt.ly/familyhistory.

ExploreSpringfield High School: 15 years after North and South merger, leader looks ahead

Sing and Smile Story Hour

The Clark County Public Library will host a sing and smile story hour at 10 a.m. on Thursday at 201 S. Fountain Ave.

This story hour is held the second Thursday of each month for stories, songs and sensory activities designed for adults with special needs and their caregivers.

For more information, contact Sarah Webb at swebb@ccplohio.org.

Community Appreciation Event

Urbana & Darby Dental Smiles will host a community appreciation day from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Urbana Dental Smiles

The event will include food, drinks from Urbana Brewing Co., free prizes, and a chance to tour the offices and meet the staff members.

In Other News
1
Buck Creek park marina closed due to unknown substance in water
2
Sheltered Inc. closes 2 of its 3 Clark County homeless shelters
3
Former Clark County chief deputy, Witt police chief dies
4
Racing babies, pretty plants and cannon fire: The weekend in photos
5
Northeastern schools to host ‘one last look’ open house for 3 buildings

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top