What’s happening this week: CHF Celebrates, community kitchen and more

Fiber Arts Group is held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Kitting, crochet, embroidery, cross stitch, and any other fiber arts projects are welcome. All skill levels are invited.

CHF Celebrates

Community Health Foundation will host it’s annual reception, CHF Celebrates!, from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Hollenbeck Bayley Arts & Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

The keynote speaker, Andy Core, humorist, author and researcher, will share strategies for living a balanced and healthy life in today’s world in his speech, Change your Day, Not your Life.

The evening includes live musical entertainment, heavy appetizers, drinks and Core’s message. The cost is $35. To register, visit 2023chfcelebrates.eventbrite.com or call 937-523-7002.

Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church will host a central community kitchen from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today st 230 E. High St. serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Southeast Neighborhood Meeting

Greg Womacks, Executive Director of Neighborhood Housing Partnership, representing the “Community Gardens III” senior housing project on Burnett Road will be the guest speaker at Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Augsburg Room at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont.

The program will include slides of the projects, information on the current homes under construction and how to sign up for more information on housing available, costs involved, etc. to live in their homes.

City police officers will give reports and answer any questions. Everyone is welcome to attend

Parking is available in the church lot along South Belmont and entry to the church is along the covered walkway through the brown door. For more information, call 937-323-5865.

Heritage Center Program

The Heritage Center will hold a free virtual Zoom program, “Stitches in Time: Women’s History as Told Thru Clark County Historical Society Quilts” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Virginia Weygandt, Director of Collections Emeritus for the Society, will explore Clark County quilts from the collections through the lens of women’s social history. The program will include a look at friendship quilts, crazy quilts, different patterns, fabrics, styles and more.

Weygandt will talk about how the world around women, economically, politically, socially, and technologically affected their craft and art.

Registration is required and can be found here: https://cutt.ly/quilts.

Blood Drives

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive today from 3 to 9 p.m. at Graham Elementary School, 9464 U.S. Highway 36 West.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. All who donate will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email and be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Car. There will be five lucky winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.

The Community Blood Center will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate through thru April 29 will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt. Those who register to donate through April 1 is entered in the three weekly drawings to win a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler.

Blood donation requirements: a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification (for the American Red Cross drive), a photo ID that includes their full name and past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card (for the CBC drive), be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.