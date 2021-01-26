What to know, where to go for COVID-19 vaccine signups

Here’s the latest on what to know about scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. This page will be updated regularly.
If you have questions or can’t find the information you are looking for, try vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov or reach us at ddnnews@coxinc.com.
Schedule
Eligibility will increase incrementally to include more people.
The schedule for who is eligible in Ohio to seek a vaccine expanded to the following groups along the following dates:
- Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 and older
- Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with a developmental or intellectual disability and a comorbid medical condition identified by the Ohio Department of Health. Local boards of developmental disabilities will coordinate vaccines for these individuals.
- Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 school staff and personnel
- Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older.
- Feb. 15: Ohioans 65 and older plus Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions, which are listed online by the Ohio Department of Health.
- March 4: Those 60 and older; people living with type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, those living with ALS; people working in childcare services, funeral services, law enforcement, firefighters, and corrections officers.
- March 11: Those 50 and older; people living with end-stage renal disease and type 2 diabetes.
- March 19: Those 40 and older; people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity.
- March 29: Those 16 and older
COVID-19 vaccine provider locations search
If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, no central system exists at this point for registering.
The state has a map where you can search to find which of the more than 1,200 vaccine providers in Ohio are located near you: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Note: Look at the provider’s website in advance before seeking a vaccine. Availability changes day-to-day and almost all require appointments in advance.
Local vaccine clinics
For a while you should expect that appointments at local vaccine sites will book up fast because of limited supply.
Depending on the location, some are letting eligible people register for future appointments or for alerts, while others aren’t taking new appointments until their next shipment arrives and don’t have a waitlist. More supply will arrive each week and more appointments will open as more vaccines are distributed.
If you signed up for multiple waitlists, please cancel other requests after you secure an appointment with a provider. No-shows and extra waitlist names can make scheduling harder for others.
The following is not a comprehensive list, but here are some of the major vaccine providers in the area that you can check with:
- Kettering Health: Check ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or call 1-844-576-3627 for announcements and to schedule an appointment when one becomes available.
- Premier Health: Check premierhealth.com/vaccine for announcements and when appointments are available. Eligible Ohioans can schedule appointments through the website or they can call (937) 276-4141 seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- CVS: Pharmacy: Schedule an appointment at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine or call your local pharmacy.
- Discount Drug Mart: Register for an appointment at discount-drugmart.com or call your local pharmacy. All 75 Discount Drug Mart locations were approved for vaccine distribution.
- Kroger Pharmacy: Schedule an appointment at some pharmacies at kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5620.
- Meijer Pharmacy: Complete registration online at clinic.meijer.com, text COVID to 75049 or call your local Meijer Pharmacy. When vaccines are available Meijer will contact you with available clinic dates and times.
- Walgreens: Register for an appointment at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 1-800 Walgreens.
- Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton: You can schedule appointments when available at communityhealthdayton.org.
- Five Rivers Health Center Family Health Center: Visit www.fiverivershealthcenters.org and click on the COVID-19 info bar at the top of the page. Those without computer access can call 937-503-5664.
- New Carlisle Community Health Center: Register by phone at 937-543-0310.
- Rocking Horse Community Center in Springfield: Register b phone at 937-525-4521.
.
Local health departments also have a limited supply of vaccines. The agencies are updating information on their Facebook pages and websites. You can get the latest information for each county at the following places:
- Butler County General Health District is updating information about registration online at its website health.bcohio.us. There also is information at butlercountycares.com about registration and vaccine providers, as well as info on testing and more.
- Champaign County Health District has registration at champaignhd.com.
- Clark County Combined Health District residents can sign up for appointments at ccchd.com or call 937-717-2439.
- Darke County General Health District residents can place their name on the list by emailing covidvaccine@familyhealthservices.org. An example of an email: Name: James Smith Date of Birth: 1 26 1939 Phone number: 937-XXX-XXXX. Or call 937-547-2399 and they will take your name, date of birth, and telephone number. Visit darkecountyhealth.org for more information.
- Greene County Public Health residents can sign up for alerts at healthalert.gcph.info/COVID19/signup. Residents who have trouble filling out the online form can call 937-374-5600. Greene County Public Health is urging patience, since has a long waiting list. They encourage people to reach out to other providers in the area if they are on the agency’s wait list.
- Hamilton Health Department: Fill out the vaccination form at hamilton-oh.gov. Online registration is preferred but people can call 513-785-7080.
- Miami County Public Health information is updated at miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration.
- Middletown Health Department: Registration is at covid.cityofmiddletown.org. Only city residents being vaccinated by Middletown Health Department should register on this site.
- Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County updates information at phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information. Registration is open for a vaccine clinic Friday, March 19, at the Bethesda Temple in Harrison Twp. People can register at www.phdmc.org or by calling 937-225-6217.
- Preble County Public Health updates on future clinics and appointment information at vaccinatepreble.com.
- Warren County Health District vaccination interest list can be filled out online warrenchd.com. Information is regularly updated at warrenchd.com or call the county’s COVID-19 vaccination line at 513-695-SHOT (7468).