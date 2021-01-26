What to know, where to go for COVID-19 vaccine signups

Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 and older

Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 and older; people with a developmental or intellectual disability and a comorbid medical condition identified by the Ohio Department of Health. Local boards of developmental disabilities will coordinate vaccines for these individuals.

Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 and older; K-12 school staff and personnel

Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 and older.

Feb. 15: Ohioans 65 and older plus Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions, which are listed online by the Ohio Department of Health.

March 4: Those 60 and older; people living with type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, those living with ALS; people working in childcare services, funeral services, law enforcement, firefighters, and corrections officers.

March 11: Those 50 and older; people living with end-stage renal disease and type 2 diabetes.

March 19: Those 40 and older; people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity.

March 29: Those 16 and older

COVID-19 vaccine provider locations search

If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, no central system exists at this point for registering.

The state has a map where you can search to find which of the more than 1,200 vaccine providers in Ohio are located near you: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Note: Look at the provider’s website in advance before seeking a vaccine. Availability changes day-to-day and almost all require appointments in advance.

Local vaccine clinics

For a while you should expect that appointments at local vaccine sites will book up fast because of limited supply.

Depending on the location, some are letting eligible people register for future appointments or for alerts, while others aren’t taking new appointments until their next shipment arrives and don’t have a waitlist. More supply will arrive each week and more appointments will open as more vaccines are distributed.

If you signed up for multiple waitlists, please cancel other requests after you secure an appointment with a provider. No-shows and extra waitlist names can make scheduling harder for others.

The following is not a comprehensive list, but here are some of the major vaccine providers in the area that you can check with:

Kettering Health: Check ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or call 1-844-576-3627 for announcements and to schedule an appointment when one becomes available.

Premier Health: Check premierhealth.com/vaccine for announcements and when appointments are available. Eligible Ohioans can schedule appointments through the website or they can call (937) 276-4141 seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

CVS: Pharmacy: Schedule an appointment at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine or call your local pharmacy.

Discount Drug Mart: Register for an appointment at discount-drugmart.com or call your local pharmacy. All 75 Discount Drug Mart locations were approved for vaccine distribution.

Kroger Pharmacy: Schedule an appointment at some pharmacies at kroger.com/ohiocovidvaccine or by calling 866-211-5620.

Meijer Pharmacy: Complete registration online at clinic.meijer.com, text COVID to 75049 or call your local Meijer Pharmacy. When vaccines are available Meijer will contact you with available clinic dates and times.

Walgreens: Register for an appointment at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 1-800 Walgreens.

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton: You can schedule appointments when available at communityhealthdayton.org.

Five Rivers Health Center Family Health Center: Visit www.fiverivershealthcenters.org and click on the COVID-19 info bar at the top of the page. Those without computer access can call 937-503-5664.

New Carlisle Community Health Center: Register by phone at 937-543-0310.

Rocking Horse Community Center in Springfield: Register b phone at 937-525-4521.

Local health departments also have a limited supply of vaccines. The agencies are updating information on their Facebook pages and websites. You can get the latest information for each county at the following places: