What to include in a power outage emergency kit

Both DP&L and ODPS also recommend pet food and extra water for each pet if you have them, extra infant formula and diapers for any young children and a complete change of clothing and personal hygiene items if you have to leave your home.

DP&L also includes a home generator on its winter weather outage kit list, though ODPS warns not to use generators or propane heaters in an enclosed space due to a risk of carbon monoxide build-up, even if using a fan to circulate air.

Beyond these items, though, the ODPS said that a disaster supply kit should be personalized based on where you live and the unique needs of your family. It added that the kit should be stored in a portable container, and that families should consider putting together another kit to keep in each vehicle, at your place of employment and other places you spend time.