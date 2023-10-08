Wealth of wellness options to be offered at Health Expo ‘23

The cost of a bit of time on a weekday evening could pay a big return when it comes to your health and wellness. Health Expo ‘23 is a one-stop event for finding answers or a starting point to them.

The annual event presented by Community Health Foundation (CHF) will pack wall-to-wall exhibitors, interactive demonstrations, information and screenings, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts & Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St. Admission is free.

“Everything with regards to your health is important to take care of yourself. This is the place for it,” said Joy Rogers, CHF executive director. “We’ve reached out to a broad spectrum of exhibitors and professionals in many areas.”

The expo has evolved over the years from being focused on women to everyone and will present a mix of returning and popular health focuses with new ones.

Health Expo offers people who may be hesitant to visit a doctor or medical professional an alternative in a pressure-free environment. A new addition is a talk with a doctor table that will allow people to get advice and a referral for further treatment, if necessary, from professionals.

There will be multiple no-cost individual screenings including blood pressure, vision, blood glucose, prostate cancer, skin cancer and others. Flu vaccines will also be offered from the Clark County Combined Health District.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit will have breast cancer screenings; no physician order is required. These can be scheduled ahead by calling 937-523-9332.

Health Expo has positive reputation for its interactive exhibits, and with pickleball being the hottest fitness trend these days, an interactive demonstration will be done outdoors so people who are interested will be ready to hit the local courts.

Other demonstrations will include cooking with a focus on diabetic and pre-diabetes health cooking led by nutritionists.

“Our community has a high population of people with high blood pressure, known as the silent killer, and diabetes. We’ll also have mental health wellness resources because that’s so important,” Rogers said.

There will be representatives of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Clark County Partners in Prevention Youth Council.

Professionals will be available to counsel on improving personal fitness with muscle strength, endurance and flexibility evaluation and ways to stay fit and healthy with a variety of resources. Visitors can also refresh, improve or learn CPR with physician-led demonstration and instruction.

More than 50 exhibitors will be set up with loads of free items and samples of healthy foods and information. Take a break with a chair massage or salt spa. The smoothie bike is a popular activity with kids and families.

Rogers said the expo is also working to meet the changing needs of the community, especially with the increased population of Haitian and Hispanic people and will have interpreters for both on hand.

Parking is free and will be available in the Clark State Performing Arts Center/Hollenbeck Bayley lot or the lot across the street.

“This is a great event to just take a few minutes out of your day to take care of yourself,” Rogers said.

HOW TO GO

What: Health Expo ‘23

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Arts and Conference Center, 275 South Limestone St., Springfield

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11

Admission: free

More info: 937-523-7007 or community-health-foundation.org/