WASSO Kitchen Tour to feature historic South Fountain homes

-629 South Fountain, the Cunningham residence. This stop features an 1895 sink, the year the house was built, along with new Kraft Maid cabinets and quartz countertops. There is a second “hidden” work kitchen, and the Cunninghams personally designed and installed most of the features of this kitchen.

-717 South Fountain, Castellanos residence. This Craftsman-style house was built in 1925 and the Castellanos family began their major kitchen remodel to convert the galley-style kitchen into a more open space two years ago. They knocked down two walls to include a large kitchen island, window seat, a closet converted into a food pantry, increased work space and storage and use of natural and artificial light.

-807 South Fountain, Bryant residence. This Carpenter Gothic Style home was constructed in 1869, with kitchen décor inspired by Sylvia Bryant’s homeland of northern Germany, with its white and blue colors and Blau Saks chinaware. The home has numerous framed needlework and handmade linens that were created by Sylvia and her 96-year-old mother.

-912 South Fountain, Elder residence. The 2022 kitchen transformation included structural reinforcement in the floor, partially opening a wall and all-new flooring and cabinets. The Big Chill refrigerator influenced the color scheme, the kitchen sink was rescued from a former upstairs kitchen and a window over the sink is new along with collected linens and cookware on display.

Parking for South Fountain stops will be available at First Baptist Church, 638 South Fountain.

Other stops include:

-65 W. Possum Rd., Schilke Residence. A 2021 project saw the existing kitchen and bar area demolished and vaulted ceilings, luxury appliances including double wall ovens, a cooktop with 5-star burners along with a pot filler and a drawer microwave added. They chose to have only a few upper cabinets, so dishes are in drawers for ease and pantries surround the double ovens. There are quartz sinks and touchless faucet and a large island covered with Cambria quartz.

-818 Wellington Drive, Thompson residence. The new design offers a more natural flow and highlights include a large picture window offering natural light, a larger raised island, a sink with a view and ceiling-height cupboards to help as the Thompsons enjoy entertaining and hosting larger gatherings.

A map and more details about the tour and its stops is available at www.springfieldsym.org.

Tour tickets cost $15 each in advance and available from the symphony office, Frame Haven, Katie’s Hallmark, Schneider’s Florist or from any WASSO member. Tickets will also be available at each stop the day of the tour for $20 each

HOW TO GO

What: 16th Annual WASSO Kitchens Tour

Where: Various homes in Springfield

When: Sunday, April 30, 1-5 p.m.

Admission: $15 presale and $20 day of tour

More info: 937-325-8100 or go to www.springfieldsym.org