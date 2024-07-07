WASSO Garden Tour to feature six unique spaces

“We’ve tried to offer a variety of places. One has almost all shade, while some are large and one is very small,” said Cecily Morrow, Garden Tour committee chair.

Tour stops include:

-115 S. Broadmoor Blvd. Highlights include a weeping Japanese maple surrounded by limelight hydrangeas as a tribute to a late family member, Bottlenose Buckeye bushes, annuals and perennials, a greenhouse, she-shed and large paver patio.

-1841 St. Paris Pike. This space was originally owned by the Snyder family, which was responsible for acreage that eventually became Snyder Park, Ferncliff Cemetery and Wittenberg University. The current owners put in a paver brick patio, fruit trees, grape arbor, pergolas and several flower beds.

-1023 Woodhaven Court. Visitors will find landscaping rocks collected over the years, Civil War-era stone retaining walls from another family home, fieldstone paths, hydrangeas, hostas and other attractions.

-2136 Hoppes Ave. This Warder Park bungalow is celebrating its centennial this year with an original black walnut tree, a variety of flowers including perennials and annuals along with decorative glass globes and rocks gathered from travels throughout the country.

-17 Penn St. The Children’s Garden was established by the present owners who wanted to create a place to heal and reflect following a tragedy that occurred there in the early 1990s, including a wall dedicated to children and a pond with statues to feed fish or relax to the sound of the water.

-725 Dorchester Drive. A popular repeat venue from previous garden tours, this spot has experienced dramatic changes since its last tour including more urns, giant hostas, 70 different plant species and large boulders.

“You meet some very nice people. We’re very proud of what they’ve done and the participants are all pleased to be chosen to open their gardens for our tour,” Morrow said.

Tour tickets cost $15 each in advance or $20 each on tour days at participating homes. Advance tickets are available at the SSO office, located in the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., at Schneider’s Florist, The Giving Tree Salon and Spa and Firefly Boutique.

HOW TO GO

What: 31st annual WASSO Garden Tour

Where: Six Clark County locations

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

Admission: $15 presale; $20 days of tour

More info: www.springfieldsym.org