US Marshals arrest man charged with murder in Springfield shooting

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

News
By
Updated 31 minutes ago

A 21-year-old Springfield man charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Springfield earlier this month is now in custody.

The U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Kedric Holt around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Springfield, according to a statement.

Springfield police responded around 9 p.m. July 8 to a shooting in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue. The gunshot victim, Gregory Allen Wells Jr., was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Charges were filed Tuesday in Clark County Common Pleas Court against Holt, who is facing two counts of murder, two counts of discharging a firearm, improper handling of a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

“The U.S. Marshals and Springfield Police Division work together daily on the fugitive task force. The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Springfield investigators and the sharing of information and resources with our fugitive task force. Our combined forces are dedicated to making our community safer,” said U.S. Marshal Michael D. Black.

