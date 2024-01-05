Urbana crews respond to house fire

36 minutes ago
Urbana crews were called to a Thursday night house fire east of the city.

The fire was reported around 8:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pullins Drive, off state Route 29, according to the Urbana Fire Division.

According to initial reports, there was heavy fire when crews arrived.

There was no word on any injuries nor what caused the fire.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

