Man, girl on motorcycle critically injured in rear-end crash in Clark County

A Beavercreek man and a girl riding a motorcycle were critically injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 235 in Clark County.
Motorcyclist Brandon Rose, 37, was headed north around 4:35 p.m. on state Route 235 at Quail Ridge Road in Pike Twp. with a girl as a passenger when traffic ahead slowed. Rose swerved left, striking the left rear corner of a Ford Mustang, driven by 23-year-old Dalton Lee of New Carlisle, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.
Rose and his passenger were ejected in the crash. Neither was wearing a helmet and both suffered life-threatening injuries. They were flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where they are listed in critical condition, the OSHP said.
The driver of the Mustang was not hurt.
Rose has a temporary motorcycle license permit, which means that he is required to wear a helmet and is restricted from riding with a passenger. Also, anyone younger than 18 must wear a helmet while operating or riding as a passenger on a motorcycle, according to the patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.