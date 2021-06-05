Man, girl on motorcycle critically injured in rear-end crash in Clark County

Motorcyclist Brandon Rose, 37, was headed north around 4:35 p.m. on state Route 235 at Quail Ridge Road in Pike Twp. with a girl as a passenger when traffic ahead slowed. Rose swerved left, striking the left rear corner of a Ford Mustang, driven by 23-year-old Dalton Lee of New Carlisle, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

Rose and his passenger were ejected in the crash. Neither was wearing a helmet and both suffered life-threatening injuries. They were flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where they are listed in critical condition, the OSHP said.