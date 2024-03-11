Two election day polling locations changed in Clark County

Voters who normally vote at the Northeastern High School athletic building who in November voted at the Harmony Twp. Fire Building in South Vienna will vote at the Northeastern School Board Building at 1414 Bowman Road due to construction and upcoming demolition of the old high school.

According to the release, the Bethel Twp. Community Center is close to the old location, and there will be signs posted at the prior location directing voters to the right place. All households with registered voters in the Bethel 2 (032) precinct have been notified by mail.

The temporary Harmony Twp. relocation is for voters in the Harmony 1 (044) precinct. The Board of Elections is searching for a “suitable long-term alternative” but found that the Harmony Twp. Fire Building will not work for large turnout elections.

The Northeastern School Board Building is on the same property as the athletic building, but voters must access it from Old Columbus Road. Signs will be posted to direct voters to the building, and registered voters in the precinct have also been notified by mail.

Early voting is going on until March 17 at the county Board of Elections.

Polls are open on March 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 18 and received by the Board of Elections by March 23.

Early in-person voting hours at the Board of Elections are as follows:

March 11: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 12: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

March 13-15: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 16: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

March 17: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.