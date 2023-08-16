Tremont City fire investigated as arson; reward offered

A fire at a vacant home in Tremont City on Saturday has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

According to a release, the German Twp. Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on Center Street at 6:12 p.m. Investigators confirmed the house was vacant and canvassed the neighborhood, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage.

The fire destroyed the house.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering an up to $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the fire. Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.