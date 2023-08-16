Tremont City fire investigated as arson; reward offered

Credit: Ohio Department of Commerce

Credit: Ohio Department of Commerce

A fire at a vacant home in Tremont City on Saturday has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

According to a release, the German Twp. Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on Center Street at 6:12 p.m. Investigators confirmed the house was vacant and canvassed the neighborhood, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage.

The fire destroyed the house.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering an up to $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the fire. Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

