Tremont City Barrel Fill timeline: How it started and what is next

July 2008: Another study with cleanup alternatives was submitted.

October 2008: A federal court found that Waste Management is a potentially responsible party and owns a majority interest in the cleanup cost. It was ordered to participate in the group.

August 2009: The US EPA told the Ohio EPA that they supported a modified feasibility study.

October 2010: Waste Management presented an alternative plan. It was rejected by local officials and the Ohio EPA.

October 2011: The US EPA issued a record of decision for a cleanup plan based on the October 2006 investigation.

April 2012: People for Safe Water was formed, replacing CF Water, which had disbanded.

June 2013: The US EPA took surface water, soil and sediment samples in and around the site.

November 2014: Then-US EPA community involvement coordinator Ginny Narsete interviewed leaders and community members about the barrel fill.

December 2014: The Ohio EPA performed selective well sampling at the site.

March 2015: A letter signed by 29 local officials was sent to then-Governor John Kasich urging his support for the permanent removal of hazardous waste at the site.

February 2018: A cleanup plan for the site is revised, including another layer to be added in the new cell.

October 2018: A public forum on the barrel fill is held at Springfield City Hall.

September 2021: City commissioners voted unanimously to award a city trash hauling contract to Rumpke instead of Waste Management, who are connected to the barrel fill.

October 2019: US EPA project manager Jenny Polster says the EPA sent special notice letters to 145 recipients who may have been affiliated with the barrel fill. This begins negotiations between the potentially responsible parties, the Department of Justice and EPA.

April 2022: A consent decree to clean up the site was reached and signed by all involved parties.

October 2022: The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio approved the cleanup plan after it granted the motion to approve a consent decree signed in April by all parties to begin the process of cleaning up the landfill.

November 2022: US EPA officials met with city leaders and county health officials about the next steps in the cleanup of the barrel fill.

December 2022: Local officials met with the EPA and representatives of the responsible companies to further develop a cleanup plan.

June 2023: The U.S. EPA meets with local government entities and the public to share information on the cleanup plan, with workers on site and planning the week of June 19.