Tree illumination to kick off Holiday in the City 2021

Also beginning at 5 and running through 9 is one of the most anticipated features of Holiday in the City 2021 – the opening of the city’s outdoor ice rink on City Hall Plaza. The rink is sponsored by Speedway and measures 40-by-80 feet with actual ice. Skating costs $5 and it will be open Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 2.

Free parking will be available at the parking garage, at COhatch, the lot next to the former State Theater and behind the Heritage Center on a first-come, first-served basis.

Holiday in the City activities continue the following day with Small Business Saturday with downtown merchants offering special sales and promotions during business hours.

Last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Visit Greater Springfield put a bigger emphasis on buying local as part of its restructuring Holiday in the City and people made shopping there part of the experience.

New businesses will add to the mix this year, offering more choices, and a few pop-up businesses will be added.

“We hope people will consider when getting their presents by shopping local. The more we support downtown businesses, the more our ecosystem will help the future of Springfield and downtown is essential to Springfield’s growth,” said Kelly.

A list of local businesses participating will be on the Holiday in the City Facebook page.

Willow Wind horse and carriage rides will begin 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, and cost $5 and free for those ages 14 and younger.

For more information on Holiday in the City activities, go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld.