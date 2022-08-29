Tom Browning, former Reds pitcher who threw perfect game, cited for OVI

The citation from Brown County courts say Browning was driving eastbound on Sunset Blvd. near West Grant Avenue around 11:38 p.m. when he was pulled over by police. A breath test showed Browning’s blood-alcohol-level was .127, over the legal limit of .08.

The left-handed former pitcher, who lives in Union, Ky., was known as “Mr. Perfect” after he made baseball history when, on Sept. 16, 1988 at Riverfront Stadium, he became the 12th person to pitch a perfect game in major league history. It’s a feat so rare that only 23 pitchers have done it in more than 215,000 major league games.