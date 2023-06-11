Thousands without power in Clark County

Ohio Edison lists 3,622 customers facing a power outage. Most of the outages are in Springfield with 2,365 without power.

Explore Community members share Clark County barrel fill cleanup concerns with EPA

Springfield Twp. has 955 residents without power, Green Twp. has 627 residents without power, Mad River Twp. has 32 people without power, German Twp., Harmony Twp. and Pike Twp. all have less than five people without power.