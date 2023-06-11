BreakingNews
Thousands without power in Clark County
X

Thousands without power in Clark County

News
By
34 minutes ago

More than 3,000 residents are without power in Clark County this afternoon.

Ohio Edison lists 3,622 customers facing a power outage. Most of the outages are in Springfield with 2,365 without power.

ExploreCommunity members share Clark County barrel fill cleanup concerns with EPA

Springfield Twp. has 955 residents without power, Green Twp. has 627 residents without power, Mad River Twp. has 32 people without power, German Twp., Harmony Twp. and Pike Twp. all have less than five people without power.

The outage map estimates power returning around 2:30 p.m.

In Other News
1
Community members share Clark County barrel fill cleanup concerns with...
2
Summer Arts Festival to open 57th season Wednesday
3
Wittenberg names new diversity, equity, inclusion leader
4
Stafford: A little something from the Summer of ‘69
5
Central State partners with companies to advance diversity, equity...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top