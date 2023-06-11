Thousands without power in Clark County

More than 3,000 residents are without power in Clark County this afternoon.
Ohio Edison lists 3,622 customers facing a power outage. Most of the outages are in Springfield with 2,365 without power.
Springfield Twp. has 955 residents without power, Green Twp. has 627 residents without power, Mad River Twp. has 32 people without power, German Twp., Harmony Twp. and Pike Twp. all have less than five people without power.
The outage map estimates power returning around 2:30 p.m.
In Other News
1
Community members share Clark County barrel fill cleanup concerns with...
2
Summer Arts Festival to open 57th season Wednesday
3
Wittenberg names new diversity, equity, inclusion leader
4
Stafford: A little something from the Summer of ‘69
5
Central State partners with companies to advance diversity, equity...
About the Author