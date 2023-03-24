Things to do this weekend: Comedy night, fundraiser dinner and more

Comedy Night

The Clark State Performing Arts Center will host a Night of Comedy produced by Chalk de Peace in the Turner Studio Theater at 8 p.m. today at 300 S. Fountain Ave.

The featured comedians include Dawn B, Nef Johnson, Tony B. Cruz, and Hood Panda.

Tickets are $22 (plus fees) and can be purchased online at etix.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 937-328-3874.

Fundraiser Dinner

The Knights of Columbus in Fairborn (Council #3724) is hosting a fundraiser dinner for Family & Youth Initiatives (FYI), of New Carlisle, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mary Help of Christians Parish Center, 954 N. Maple Ave. in Fairborn.

The night will begin with a pulled pork dinner and sides made from scratch by the Knights. Dessert and drinks are included with the price of admission.

All attendees will have an opportunity to purchase a bouquet of fresh flowers from the “Bloom Bar” for $10, with a collection of flowers selected personally by the attendee.

Tickets for the event are $15 per adult, and $5 per child (16 & under), with a maximum group price of $40 per family. To register, visit blossomwithfyieventbrite.com.

FYI’s mission is to empower families and provide hope by rescuing and protecting families and children to prevent future trauma by redirecting their paths through education, training and support in multiple programs.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the mission of FYI.

PAC Show

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock’N’Roll at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The show plays tribute to iconic artists including Chuck Berry, Ray Charles, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Carole King, Elton John, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and more.

Tickets cost between $29.50 and $44.50, and are available at pac.clarkstate.edu.

Art Event

The Springfield Museum of Art will host “Come Find Art!” from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a free art days for kids and families at 107 Cliff Park Road.

This is the museum’s monthly free-artmaking event for all ages. This month’s project focuses on color and emotion, inspired by new work on display from the museum’s collection.

Blood Drive

The Father Paul Vieson Center community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 on Monday at 205 West Lake Ave.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate through thru April 29 will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt. Those who register to donate through April 1 is entered in the three weekly drawings to win a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Food Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The pantry is open the fourth Monday of the month.

For more information, call the church office at the new phone number: 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.