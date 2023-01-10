springfield-news-sun logo
Things to do this week: library, art activities and more

By , Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

Looking for something to do this week? Here are some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:

Safety Meeting

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “Cold Weather Emergencies and Winter Fire Safety” presented by Matthew Smith, assistant fire chief of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes a breakfast. You don’t have to be a safety council member to attend. Register as a guest at: business.greaterspringfield.com/events/details/safety-council-meeting-01-10-2023-5164.

Homebuyer Classes

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host online Homebuyer Education classes from 6 to 8 p.m. today and on Jan. 17 and 24.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a relator, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

ExploreClark State adds opioid rescue kits on campus

To register, email your name, number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org, or call 937-322-4623.

Library Activities

The Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, has several programs this week:

Little blossoms story time will be held at 9:30 a.m. for ages birth to 2.5 years and little sprouts story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-5 today in the Gaier Room.

Hiit to be Fit will be held at 2 p.m. today for adults. Join Marian Plank (NASM, CPT, CNC) for a free full body workout combining elements of strength and cardio set to a fun, upbeat soundtrack. Bring yourself and a mat.

Story time for toddlers ages 2 and 3 will be held at 10 a.m. and for preschool pals ages 4 and 5 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Enon branch.

Sweet Stitchers will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday for adults at all skill levels. Bring your supplies to this club and we’ll supply the treats. Your finished items will be given to a local charity.

ExploreWittenberg alumni connection leads to lesson in history class

Sing & Smile Story Hour will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday for adults with special needs and their caregivers.

Story time for toddlers and preschools will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at the Houston branch. Call to register.

Story time for ages 2-5 will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Park branch.

LEGO Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday for ages 5-12 in the Gaier Room.

Art Event

Connecting through Art will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

This free event is a casual conversation led by museum educator Amy Korpieski and engage with other community members. It will include the short film Lake Valley and see how art can be a coping skill.

This event is presented with NAMI CGM (National Alliance on Mental Illness in Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties.

