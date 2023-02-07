Things to do this week: Classes, art event and more

This class will cover basic newborn information, how to provide care while you are in the hospital, and learn how to adjust to caring for your baby at home and when to notify your pediatrician.

To register, email SRMC-Childbirth-Education-Classes@mercy.com.

Theatre Auditions

Springfield Civic Theatre will hold auditions for the comedy “Southern Hospitality” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Heritage Center. Roles are available for five men and eight women. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

“Southern Hospitality” is a sequel to last season’s “Dearly Beloved.” The Futrelle sisters return to try to save their hometown from extinction by bringing in a salsa factory, while staging a pet costume parade, beauty pageant, craft show and battle re-enactment. The play will be staged April 20-22 in the John Legend Theater. For more information, contact the director, Kathleen Day, kadaysg8@gmail.com.

Blood Drives

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road in Springfield.

All who give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

The requirements are A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in; Be at least 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host an in-person Homebuyer Education class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a relator, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50 per household. To register, email your name, number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org, or call 937-322-4623.

There is also an online version available any time through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code.

Art Event

Connecting through Art will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

This free event is a casual conversation led by museum educator Amy Korpieski and engage with other community members. It will include the short film Lake Valley and see how art can be a coping skill.

This event is presented with NAMI CGM (National Alliance on Mental Illness in Clark, Greene, and Madison Counties.