These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Nine people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Devin Davis, 32, of North Hampton: Theft.

Matthew Wise, 22, of Springfield: Theft.

Mark Schaefer, 54, of Sevierville, Tennessee: Workers’ compensation fraud, theft.

Anthony Jordan, 40: CCW, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dawn Phillips, 49, of Springfield: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Danielle Waller, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Justin Tefft, 37: Theft.

Charles Meyer, 43, of Springfield: Trespass, abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.

Kevin Buck Jr., 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
VOICES: Supporting our future: Vote ‘Yes’ on the Springfield-Clark...
3
Clark career tech school facilities levy tops list of tax issues this...
4
2 hurt, 1 ID’d after Saturday crash in Champaign County
5
What’s happening this week: Spooky events, mobile clinic and more

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.