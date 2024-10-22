These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

Nine people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Devin Davis, 32, of North Hampton: Theft.
Matthew Wise, 22, of Springfield: Theft.
Mark Schaefer, 54, of Sevierville, Tennessee: Workers’ compensation fraud, theft.
Anthony Jordan, 40: CCW, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Dawn Phillips, 49, of Springfield: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Danielle Waller, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Justin Tefft, 37: Theft.
Charles Meyer, 43, of Springfield: Trespass, abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.
Kevin Buck Jr., 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
