These 7 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Steven Murray, 39, of Springfield: Burglary.

Latisha McCormick, 34, of Springfield: Burglary.

Tyler Walker, 30, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Kyle Johnson, 31: Felonious assault.

Mitchell Jenkins, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, violating protection order, obstructing official business.

Timothy Russell, 44, of Enon: Failure to register as a sexually oriented offender, failure to register a change of new address.

Kendall McHale, 32, of Springfield: Failure to register a change of/new address, failure to register as a sexually oriented offender, failure to verify current address.

