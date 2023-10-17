These 7 people were indicted in Clark County

Seven people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Patrick L. Jackson, 46: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Brian L. Barker, 47, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Marocca J. Jackson, 48, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Javeonte D. Fudge, 21: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability.
Kaelyn D. Hargrow, 19, of Springfield: Forgery.
Kevin Stewart, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Lahkim Quisenberry, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
