These 7 people were indicted in Clark County

Seven people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Patrick L. Jackson, 46: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Brian L. Barker, 47, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Marocca J. Jackson, 48, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Javeonte D. Fudge, 21: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability.

Kaelyn D. Hargrow, 19, of Springfield: Forgery.

Kevin Stewart, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Lahkim Quisenberry, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

