These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-five people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Katharine D. Holder, 39, of Enon: Aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault (three counts), OVI (two counts).
Brandon Farmer, 41, of Springfield: Theft.
Robbie Brewer II, 30, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), possession of a firearm.
Sienna Stansberry, 18, of Enon: Domestic violence.
Paul D. Mitchell Jr., 53: Domestic violence.
James Allen, 51: Breaking-and-entering.
Lawrence Smith Jr., 41, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence.
Paul R. Lewis, 30: Breaking-and-entering, theft.
Larry R. Manley, 48: Forgery, theft.
Tariq Cameron, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Tevonn Butler, 23, of Springfield: Burglary.
Paul Russell III, 35, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Luis Guardado, 20, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.
Shane Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Theft.
Anthony Ekeh, 44, of Chicago: Receiving stolen property.
Kyedita Butler, 41, of Springfield: OVI.
Martin Gonzalez, 31, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Irving Herron, 21, of Springfield: Felonious assault, having weapons while under disability.
Shaun Birt, 59, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Reginald Frazier, 37, of Dayton: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.
Jesse Reed, 39, of Springfield: Robbery, aggravated burglary.
Inesha Gaston, 24, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking.
Kristy Joseph, 44, of Springfield: Trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Earl Fry III, 55, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
About the Author