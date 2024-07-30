These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
Twenty-five people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Katharine D. Holder, 39, of Enon: Aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault (three counts), OVI (two counts).

Brandon Farmer, 41, of Springfield: Theft.

Robbie Brewer II, 30, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), possession of a firearm.

Sienna Stansberry, 18, of Enon: Domestic violence.

Paul D. Mitchell Jr., 53: Domestic violence.

James Allen, 51: Breaking-and-entering.

Lawrence Smith Jr., 41, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence.

Paul R. Lewis, 30: Breaking-and-entering, theft.

Larry R. Manley, 48: Forgery, theft.

Tariq Cameron, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Tevonn Butler, 23, of Springfield: Burglary.

Paul Russell III, 35, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Luis Guardado, 20, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering.

Shane Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Theft.

Anthony Ekeh, 44, of Chicago: Receiving stolen property.

Kyedita Butler, 41, of Springfield: OVI.

Martin Gonzalez, 31, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Irving Herron, 21, of Springfield: Felonious assault, having weapons while under disability.

Shaun Birt, 59, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Reginald Frazier, 37, of Dayton: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.

Jesse Reed, 39, of Springfield: Robbery, aggravated burglary.

Inesha Gaston, 24, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking.

Kristy Joseph, 44, of Springfield: Trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Earl Fry III, 55, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

