News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
7 minutes ago

These 24 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Jason D. Everett, 51, of Freemont: burglary.

Matthew R. Markley, 32, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Dominique R. Harris, 30, of Springfield: theft.

Joshua R. Castle, 34, of Springfield: burglary, burglary, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property.

Quintez Hubert, 32, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Amanda G. Long, 48, of Springfield: theft.

Cortez A. Burks, 23, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, iImproper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Danny L. Hockett I, 41, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Malcolm G. Hay, 20, of Springfield: three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of New Carlisle: violating protection order.

Bethany M. Anderson, 32, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

Tanya R. Apple, 50, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 39, of New Carlisle: indicted for burglary.

Juan M. Ranjlirez Arevalos, 27, of Medway, domestic violence.

Jack B. Brewer, 25, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Paul D. Fambro II, 36: robbery.

Guy L. Ray, of 51: violating protection order.

Sharod L. Lay, 40, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Michael R. Smith, 44, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Arnaldo Martinez, 28, of Miami, Fl.: felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Justice J. Wisecup, 24, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Skylor S. Vanhouten, 20, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Joshua D. Duhn, 29, of Columbus: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Christopher J. Horton, 40, of Dayton: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

