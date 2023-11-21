These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-two people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Sharon L. Halderman, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, identity fraud.

Keantra J. Mays, 22, of Springfield: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

Megan M. Beedy, 36, of Springfield: Forgery.

Julius E. Harbut, 46, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 38: Theft.

Jared Shirley, 25, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

James L. Wilson Jr., 32, of Springfield: Theft.

Jordan D. Everidge, 28, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Timothy Blasé, 25, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.

Max S. Patten, 44, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

William D. Vancil, 45, of New Carlisle: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Douglas A. Jones, 58, of Fairborn: Strangulation, felonious assault.

Dezirea N. Moore, 34, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Rustam A. Gegraev, 38, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jennifer J. Sisco, 40, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel J. Shisler, 20, of Millersport: Possession of cocaine.

Michael D. Donahue, 49, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jared K.C. Hundley, 26, of Dayton: Aggravated robbery.

Regina Barber, 26, of Dayton: Possession of cocaine.

Ashanti A. Cherry, 46: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

Adrianna R. Parks, 23, of New Carlisle: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, endangering children.

Na’Shawn L. Knox, 18, of Springfield: Possession of marijuana, aggravated possession of drugs.

