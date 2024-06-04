These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Tevin L. Stewart, 31: Obstructing official business, aggravated robbery, kidnapping.

Anthony Saker, 27, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Jeremy D. Parker, 47, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Ashley D. Fenwick, 41, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Chad M. Conley, 34: Violating protection order.

Skyler I. Harper, 32: Aggravated robbery.

Teresa A. Donnan, 64: Receiving stolen property.

Deandre L. Randall, 36, of Columbus: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Alexander W. Warnock, 32, of South Solon, 32: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Regina Rosvanis, 43, of Springfield: Felonious assault, aggravated robbery, domestic violence.

Robert Kittle, 35: Strangulation (two counts), violating protection order, domestic violence, abduction.

Jason Layne, 44, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Kerry Kimbler, 22, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, abduction, domestic violence.

Douglas Crowley, 46: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

Joseph A. Brugger, 39: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order, intimidation of an attorney or witness in a criminal case.

Naomi N. Rogers, 37, of Huntington, West Virginia: Felonious assault.

April Edwards, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence.

Lazario D. Edwards, 20: Aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence.

Cierra Edwards, 34, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence.

Ernest Edwards Jr., 22: Aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence.

Darius Powell, 26, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

