These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Matthew C. Sprinkle, 34, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Aalesha L. Clarkston, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Amanda M. Lynch, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Samuel H. Douglas, 40: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Patrick M. McCarthy, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jose Enrique Diaz-Perez, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Misty R. Ackley, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Christopher Thomas, 53, of Jamestown, Ohio: Breaking-and-entering.
Travis Fuller, 41, of Enon: Breaking-and-entering.
Shane Carico, 48, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.
Mark L. Wilson, 24, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Wann Jean-Baptiste, 33, of Springfield: Burglary.
Kaylavin R. Battle, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business.
Luis Milanes, 68, of South Charleston: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Allen E. Ridenour Jr, 48, of London, Ohio: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Lowell Short, 43: Aggravated burglary (two counts), domestic violence (three counts), strangulation (two counts), robbery.
Courtney L. Cooke, 33, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Colten A. Mollett, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Michael S. Bass 45: Failure to register as a sexually oriented offender, failure to register a change of/new address (two counts).
Nancy I. McKinster, 37, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.
Dakarie Grimes, 24: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.
