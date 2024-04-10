These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-one people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Matthew C. Sprinkle, 34, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Aalesha L. Clarkston, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Amanda M. Lynch, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Samuel H. Douglas, 40: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Patrick M. McCarthy, 37, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jose Enrique Diaz-Perez, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Misty R. Ackley, 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Christopher Thomas, 53, of Jamestown, Ohio: Breaking-and-entering.

Travis Fuller, 41, of Enon: Breaking-and-entering.

Shane Carico, 48, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Mark L. Wilson, 24, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Wann Jean-Baptiste, 33, of Springfield: Burglary.

Kaylavin R. Battle, 19, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business.

Luis Milanes, 68, of South Charleston: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Allen E. Ridenour Jr, 48, of London, Ohio: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Lowell Short, 43: Aggravated burglary (two counts), domestic violence (three counts), strangulation (two counts), robbery.

Courtney L. Cooke, 33, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Colten A. Mollett, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Michael S. Bass 45: Failure to register as a sexually oriented offender, failure to register a change of/new address (two counts).

Nancy I. McKinster, 37, of Springfield: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs.

Dakarie Grimes, 24: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.

