These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Danny Quesinberry, 33: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Elijah Meadows, 24, of New Carlisle: Theft (two counts).
Ernest D. Ewers, 39, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.
Patrick Luckett II, 68, of Springfield: Burglary.
John Watkins III, 32: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.
Lisa L. Waugh, 57, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault (two counts).
Shane Hall, 44, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.
Tyron Moore Jr., 16: Aggravated robbery (three counts), having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, receiving stolen property.
Joseph Howard, 19, of Springfield: Complicity.
Richard A. Williams, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Donald A. Bowshier Jr. 37: Failure to stop after an accident, vehicular assault, endangering children.
Ne’colai B. Caudill, 28, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Andre L. Enoch Jr., 25, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).
Darryl A. Newsome, 31: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Tanis George, 40, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Robert W. Greenem 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).
Shawn F. Louden, 41, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Michael Monroe, 36, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Frederick L. Lebon, 51, of Springfield: Burglary.
Cody Havens, 34: violating a protection order, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.
