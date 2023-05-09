These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Cara L. Graham, 30, at large: Theft.

Michael A. Stidham, 31, of New Carlisle: Domestic violence.

Dominique R. Harris, 31, of Springfield: Robbery.

Timothy L. Everhart, Sr., 41, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Curtis C. Gifford, 39, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dontesz L. Brandon, 26, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

David J. Wilson, 36, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.

Heather M. Shaw, 37, at large: Aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence.

Ky’Nel Helton, 18, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Duane A. Childress, 52, of Springfield: Domestic violence, strangulation.

Rachael N. Cordle, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Anthony K. Ragland, 43, at large: Violating a protection order (five counts).

Shawn P. Beck, 26, of Springfield: Endangering children.

Jimmy J. Watkins, 46, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Gaspar S. Ramirez, 28, of Pasco, Washington: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Gloria Smith, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (three counts), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, failure to appear.