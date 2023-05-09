These 20 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Marcus J. Hampton, 23, of Springfield: Strangulation.
Deon J. Monroe, 42, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).
Aaron O. Freeze, 41, of Mechanicsburg: Having weapons while under disability (two counts).
Dallas C. Lewis, 20, at large: Abduction, assault.
Cara L. Graham, 30, at large: Theft.
Michael A. Stidham, 31, of New Carlisle: Domestic violence.
Dominique R. Harris, 31, of Springfield: Robbery.
Timothy L. Everhart, Sr., 41, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Curtis C. Gifford, 39, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Dontesz L. Brandon, 26, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
David J. Wilson, 36, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property.
Heather M. Shaw, 37, at large: Aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence.
Ky’Nel Helton, 18, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.
Duane A. Childress, 52, of Springfield: Domestic violence, strangulation.
Rachael N. Cordle, 31, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.
Anthony K. Ragland, 43, at large: Violating a protection order (five counts).
Shawn P. Beck, 26, of Springfield: Endangering children.
Jimmy J. Watkins, 46, of Medway: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Gaspar S. Ramirez, 28, of Pasco, Washington: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Gloria Smith, 50, of Springfield: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs (three counts), trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, failure to appear.
