These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Brenda E. Soby, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Michael K. Lambert, 41, of New Carlisle: Breaking-and-entering.

Dekodda Goings, 30, of St. Paris: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault (two counts), obstructing official business.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 45, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools.

Gloria R. Smith, 50, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools.

Joseph A. Earles, 47, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.

Jordan K. Tyler, 26, of Springfield: Possession of marijuana.

Timothy L. Coleman, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Shandale T. Jacobs, 29, of Xenia: Having weapons while under disability.

Joseph L. Huffman, 27, of Springfield: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Tavion W.L. Brooks, 25: Strangulation, felonious assault, domestic violence.

Cierra L. Earley, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Tabitha D. Wooten 42: Theft.

Richard T. Lewis, 32: Theft.

Ne’Colai B. Caudill, 28, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Kevin D. Crowley, 40, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft.

Jacob L. Johnson, 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Deon Monroe, 42, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).