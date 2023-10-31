BreakingNews
Springfield sets public hearing for Melody Parks development

These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Brenda E. Soby, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Michael K. Lambert, 41, of New Carlisle: Breaking-and-entering.

Dekodda Goings, 30, of St. Paris: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, felonious assault (two counts), obstructing official business.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 45, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools.

Gloria R. Smith, 50, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools.

Joseph A. Earles, 47, of Springfield: Failure to stop after an accident.

Jordan K. Tyler, 26, of Springfield: Possession of marijuana.

Timothy L. Coleman, 30, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Shandale T. Jacobs, 29, of Xenia: Having weapons while under disability.

Joseph L. Huffman, 27, of Springfield: Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Tavion W.L. Brooks, 25: Strangulation, felonious assault, domestic violence.

Cierra L. Earley, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Tabitha D. Wooten 42: Theft.

Richard T. Lewis, 32: Theft.

Ne’Colai B. Caudill, 28, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Kevin D. Crowley, 40, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, theft.

Jacob L. Johnson, 38, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Deon Monroe, 42, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Local writer, activist wants to shoot film in Springfield
4
Clark State receives cruiser donation from sheriff’s office
5
What’s happening this week: Pantries, performances and more

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top