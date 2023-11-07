These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Amy N. Boggs, 45, of Springfield: Theft.

Elizabeth Bos, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Alexandrea R. Gonzalez, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Cathy Harris, 49, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremiah A. Vogt, 21 of Urbana: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, obstructing official business.

Christopher McCall, 21, of Urbana: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, obstructing official business.

Draven Leiter, 21, of Urbana: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, obstructing official business.

Madison Doughman, 18, of Urbana: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, obstructing official business.

Kenneth M. Sammons, 31: Failure to verify current address, failure to register a change of new address.

Darrell R. Whitehead, 34, of Springfield: Failure to verify current address, failure to register a change of new address.

James D. Maxie III, 38: Failure to verify current address, failure to register a change of new address.

Dustin M. Hall, 36, of Springfield: Failure to register.

Nicholas A. Smith, 25, of Springfield: Failure to register a change of new address.

Ashanti A. Cherry, 46: Bribery.

Jaeda L. Kumanchik, 20: Bribery.

Phillip J.A. Whaley, 32: Bribery.

Vanae J. Littleton, 26: Bribery.

Sharon L. Halderman, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, identity fraud.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County GOP dispute: Leader calls vote to oust a failed coup...
4
Cousin Vinny’s to return to Springfield in new location next month
5
5 people from Springfield schools receive leader awards

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top