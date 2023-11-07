These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Amy N. Boggs, 45, of Springfield: Theft.
Elizabeth Bos, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Alexandrea R. Gonzalez, 20, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Cathy Harris, 49, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jeremiah A. Vogt, 21 of Urbana: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, obstructing official business.
Christopher McCall, 21, of Urbana: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, obstructing official business.
Draven Leiter, 21, of Urbana: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, obstructing official business.
Madison Doughman, 18, of Urbana: Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, obstructing official business.
Kenneth M. Sammons, 31: Failure to verify current address, failure to register a change of new address.
Darrell R. Whitehead, 34, of Springfield: Failure to verify current address, failure to register a change of new address.
James D. Maxie III, 38: Failure to verify current address, failure to register a change of new address.
Dustin M. Hall, 36, of Springfield: Failure to register.
Nicholas A. Smith, 25, of Springfield: Failure to register a change of new address.
Ashanti A. Cherry, 46: Bribery.
Jaeda L. Kumanchik, 20: Bribery.
Phillip J.A. Whaley, 32: Bribery.
Vanae J. Littleton, 26: Bribery.
Sharon L. Halderman, 53, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, identity fraud.
