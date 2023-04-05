X

These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
18 minutes ago

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Courtney Barker, 46, of Springfield: rape.

Melissa A. Collins, 56, of New Carlisle: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Glenna Wiggins, 51, of Springfield: four counts of forgery, theft, identity fraud.

Jessica Jones, 32: receiving stolen property.

Joseph St. Louis, 34, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Dakotah Fell, 27, of New Carlisle: domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Justin Woodard, 39, of South Charleston: felonious assault, kidnapping.

Elguin R. lcon-Guox, 24, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Carl M. Cook, 39, of Springfield: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Paula L. Potter, 51, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer, obstructing official business.

Richard T. Acton, 43, of Springfield: menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 42, of Springfield: kidnapping, abduction.

Zandre A. Walker, 23, of Piqua: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Anthony Collins, 31, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Dakota G. Walden, 29: two counts of robbery, assault, obstructing official business.

David D. Rose, 52, of Springfield: menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Dai’Vontay J. Hudson, 27, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, abduction.

Ji’Yah Rose, 19: murder, felonious assault.

