These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Tonya Diamond, 50: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

Matthew D. Goodridge, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tiffany M. Hearn, 32: Possession of cocaine.

Brock J. Raines, 44: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jean M.L. Brutus, 31: Strangulation, (two counts), domestic violence.

Laquan D. Jennings, 41: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Dyron M. Flack, 24: Harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business.

Francis Bonerigo, 45: Domestic violence, strangulation.

Jeremy S. Hollar, 46: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Sylvanius Cooke, 41: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Joseph Windsor, 27: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property.

Trey Schwarz, 21: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Lance Thompson, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Tina Day, 54: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Ivan D. Mounts, 39: Theft.

Edward Cunningham, 47: Domestic violence.

Gary Tackett, 51: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

Marques White Jr., 30: Violating a protection order.

