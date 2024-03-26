These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Tonya Diamond, 50: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).
Matthew D. Goodridge, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Tiffany M. Hearn, 32: Possession of cocaine.
Brock J. Raines, 44: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jean M.L. Brutus, 31: Strangulation, (two counts), domestic violence.
Laquan D. Jennings, 41: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Dyron M. Flack, 24: Harassment with a bodily substance, obstructing official business.
Francis Bonerigo, 45: Domestic violence, strangulation.
Jeremy S. Hollar, 46: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Sylvanius Cooke, 41: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Joseph Windsor, 27: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property.
Trey Schwarz, 21: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Lance Thompson, 37: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Tina Day, 54: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Ivan D. Mounts, 39: Theft.
Edward Cunningham, 47: Domestic violence.
Gary Tackett, 51: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine
Marques White Jr., 30: Violating a protection order.
