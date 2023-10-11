These 18 people were indicted in Clark County

Eighteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Bradly J. Bush, 42, of Urbana: Aggravated possession.

Yoreel E. K. Williams, 21, of Columbus: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dalton L. Smith, 30, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Brandon W. Fent, 28, of Medway: Kidnapping, abduction, aggravated burglary, strangulation, disrupting public service.

Larry E. Plantz, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault, aggravated menacing, domestic violence.

Tevin L. Stewart, 30: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying a concealed weapon (two counts).

Peter K. Desir, 35, of Springfield: Forgery.

Alexis L. Bonaparte, 29, of Springfield: Forgery.

Cody B. Johnson, 32, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.

Dalton A. Boldman, 24, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Christopher L. Silvers, 45, of Springfield: Theft.

Judith A. Warner, 67, of Fairborn: Receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kelly D. Merchant, 43, of Springfield: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Andrea Mitchell, 63, of Springfield: Violating a protection order (two counts).

Jan M. Evans, 37, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Jason A. Dixon, 43, of Springfield: Attempted aggravated burglary, possessing criminal tools.

Ashanti A. Cherry, 46, of Springfield: Kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction, strangulation, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence.

Christopher J. Tyrell, 36, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida: Forgery.

