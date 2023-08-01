BreakingNews
Crash aftermath: More helicopters being used to treat area farm fields
X

These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
15 minutes ago

Seventeen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Travis White, 48, of South Charleston: Intimidation.

Jamie Longino Morales-Ramirez, 26, of Hamilton: Violating a protection order.

Danya E. Piersoll, 45, of Dayton: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Justin Seeger, 32, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Joseph W. Huber, 51, of Springfield: Burglary.

Michelle A. Egan, 54, of Catawba: Intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Richard T. Thompson, 74, of Urbana: Strangulation.

Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of Springfield: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana.

Justin W. Mathers, 34: Breaking and entering.

Paul E. Powell Jr., 34, of Springfield: Robbery, theft.

Anthony Parker, 40: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Scott A. Carter, 44, of North Hampton: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Robert McClurg Jr., 56, of Springfield: Kidnapping, abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.

Jacob Lee Johnson, 37, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (four counts), child endangering.

Bailey Mendoza, 28, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Lamista D. Hernandez, 43, of Springfield: Theft.

Clinton Henry, 54, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
TODAY: National Night Out event brings together community, Springfield...
3
Crash aftermath: More helicopters being used to treat area farm fields
4
Student-led youth group returns for new Clark County projects
5
Urbana’s $550K asphalt program will start next week

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top