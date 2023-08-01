These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Seventeen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Travis White, 48, of South Charleston: Intimidation.

Jamie Longino Morales-Ramirez, 26, of Hamilton: Violating a protection order.

Danya E. Piersoll, 45, of Dayton: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Justin Seeger, 32, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Joseph W. Huber, 51, of Springfield: Burglary.

Michelle A. Egan, 54, of Catawba: Intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Richard T. Thompson, 74, of Urbana: Strangulation.

Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of Springfield: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana.

Justin W. Mathers, 34: Breaking and entering.

Paul E. Powell Jr., 34, of Springfield: Robbery, theft.

Anthony Parker, 40: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Scott A. Carter, 44, of North Hampton: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Robert McClurg Jr., 56, of Springfield: Kidnapping, abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.

Jacob Lee Johnson, 37, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (four counts), child endangering.

Bailey Mendoza, 28, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Lamista D. Hernandez, 43, of Springfield: Theft.

Clinton Henry, 54, of Springfield: Breaking and entering.