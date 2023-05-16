X

These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Sixteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Seth Jordan, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Joshua Woods, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.

Lawrence Ruthrauff, 26, of South Canal Fulton: Gross sexual imposition.

Naveah L. Eldridge, 20: Robbery.

Andrew Burlingame, 24: Domestic violence.

Thomas J. Santiago, 28, of South Charleston: Kidnapping, abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.

Chastity N. Sowers, 42: Burglary.

Rich Jenkins, 32, of Springfield: Interfering with the operation of an aircraft with a laser.

Allen Craig, 34: Violating a protection order.

Thomas O’Bryan, 34, of London: Violating a protection order.

Kyle M. Harris, 32, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability.

George Witham, 53, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Derek Wilbur, 34: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).

Billy Woolard III, 32, of Springfield: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault.

Amanda R. Vance, 32, of Springfield: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault.

Tiffany K. Lyons, 34, of Springfield: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault.

