These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Sixteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Seth Jordan, 25, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Joshua Woods, 36, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.
Lawrence Ruthrauff, 26, of South Canal Fulton: Gross sexual imposition.
Naveah L. Eldridge, 20: Robbery.
Andrew Burlingame, 24: Domestic violence.
Thomas J. Santiago, 28, of South Charleston: Kidnapping, abduction, strangulation, domestic violence.
Chastity N. Sowers, 42: Burglary.
Rich Jenkins, 32, of Springfield: Interfering with the operation of an aircraft with a laser.
Allen Craig, 34: Violating a protection order.
Thomas O’Bryan, 34, of London: Violating a protection order.
Kyle M. Harris, 32, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts), failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability.
George Witham, 53, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.
Derek Wilbur, 34: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).
Billy Woolard III, 32, of Springfield: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault.
Amanda R. Vance, 32, of Springfield: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault.
Tiffany K. Lyons, 34, of Springfield: Kidnapping (two counts), abduction, felonious assault.
