These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Dijon M. Johnson, 22, of Columbus: Receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Roderick E. Nier, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald May, 40, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

David Dobbs, 48, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Attempted theft, theft.

Cassie Hamm, 31, of Columbus: Forgery.

Angela Ragland, 47, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Levi M. Gorsuch, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Hollar, 46, of Mechanicsburg: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Ricky Bolden, 32, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Rachael A. Mata, 37: Menacing by stalking.

Lakrista V. Benton, 40, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Heladio L. Diaz, 40, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Mark A. Hall, 36, of Springfield: Robbery, domestic violence.