These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Fifteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Asia M. Dukes, 21, of Springfield: Endangering children.
Dijon M. Johnson, 22, of Columbus: Receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Roderick E. Nier, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Donald May, 40, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
David Dobbs, 48, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Attempted theft, theft.
Cassie Hamm, 31, of Columbus: Forgery.
Angela Ragland, 47, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Levi M. Gorsuch, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Jeremy Hollar, 46, of Mechanicsburg: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Ricky Bolden, 32, of Springfield: Strangulation.
Rachael A. Mata, 37: Menacing by stalking.
Lakrista V. Benton, 40, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Heladio L. Diaz, 40, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Mark A. Hall, 36, of Springfield: Robbery, domestic violence.
