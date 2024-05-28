These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
17 minutes ago
X

Fifteen people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Asia M. Dukes, 21, of Springfield: Endangering children.

Dijon M. Johnson, 22, of Columbus: Receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Roderick E. Nier, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Donald May, 40, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

David Dobbs, 48, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Attempted theft, theft.

Cassie Hamm, 31, of Columbus: Forgery.

Angela Ragland, 47, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Levi M. Gorsuch, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy Hollar, 46, of Mechanicsburg: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Ricky Bolden, 32, of Springfield: Strangulation.

Rachael A. Mata, 37: Menacing by stalking.

Lakrista V. Benton, 40, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Heladio L. Diaz, 40, of New Carlisle: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Mark A. Hall, 36, of Springfield: Robbery, domestic violence.

In Other News
1
IndieCraft brings at least 2K to downtown Springfield
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
200 televisions removed from Paycor Stadium during renovations are...
5
2 Greenon students win top two places in art competition

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top