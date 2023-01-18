springfield-news-sun logo
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Thirteen people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Christopher Patton Jr., 33: two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence.

Charles E. Womack Jr., 49, of Zanesville: two counts kidnapping, two counts abduction, two counts felonious assault.

Daniel W. Jones, 33, of New Carlisle: breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, attempted theft.

Kevin L. Jacques, 39, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrew Phelps-Rankin, 36, of Dover: assault.

Tiyonna D. Kennebrew-McKeithen, 23, of Fairborn: two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Charles E. Inwood, 52, of Xenia: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, receiving stolen property.

Jay C. Brown, 61, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Brian D. Curtis, 50, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Teddi M. Morgan, 39, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Ariel J. Bush, 37: trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Richard Blankenship, 43: trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Todd Frye, 33: trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

