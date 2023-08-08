These 12 people were indicted in Clark County

Twelve people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

James W. Brothers III, 38, of Canal Winchester: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Riley P. Haynes, 22, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Keri S. Lanum, 29, of Springfield: Felonious assault, domestic violence.

Robert M. Smith Jr., 38, of Springfield: Strangulation, felonious assault, domestic violence.

Christopher A. Kephart, 33, of Springfield: Obstructing official business (two counts).

Tristian D. M. Wendel, 18, of Springfield: Theft.

Dallas Lewis, 21, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing.

Jazmon Z. Zeller, 22, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Lamontae T. Jacobs, 24, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence.

Lauren Clute, 32, of New Carlisle: Felonious assault, endangering children.

Tyffanie Zinn, 38: Receiving stolen property.

Vincent T. Morris, 26, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.