These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
54 minutes ago

Eleven people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Brandon S. Smith, 37, of Springfield: two counts of theft.

Gary L. Booth, 47, of Springfield: aggravated robbery.

Sarah J. Dewitt, 36, of Springfield: theft.

Dennis L. Klintworth, 50, of Johnstown: aggravated possession of drugs.

Lacey M. Pollard, 30, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, N.C.: aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault.

Jeffrey R. Coppens Jr., 36, of Dayton: menacing by stalking, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Daniel J. A. Taylor Sr., 43: theft.

Ijawon U. Williams, 34, of Springfield: theft

Treon W. Hutchins, 20, of Springfield: felonious assault

Nathaniel D. Compston, 36: violating protection order.

