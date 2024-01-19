These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Eleven people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Amanda E. Stevens, 42, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Terrance C.A. Chilton, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).

Leland B. Carson Jr., 40: Felonious assault.

Brian K. Adkins Jr., 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon.

Amber N. Wilson, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Dakota J. Montgomery,27, of Springfield: Illegal possession of a firearm on liquor permit premises.

Norman L. Gray II, 34: Obstructing official business.

Steven C. Bailey, 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Jack Gibson, 63, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Cameron D. Taylor, 25: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Amiryon Bailey, 20: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

