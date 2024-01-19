These 11 people were indicted in Clark County

Eleven people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Amanda E. Stevens, 42, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Terrance C.A. Chilton, 40, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence (two counts).
Leland B. Carson Jr., 40: Felonious assault.
Brian K. Adkins Jr., 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon.
Amber N. Wilson, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Dakota J. Montgomery,27, of Springfield: Illegal possession of a firearm on liquor permit premises.
Norman L. Gray II, 34: Obstructing official business.
Steven C. Bailey, 32, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Jack Gibson, 63, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Cameron D. Taylor, 25: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Amiryon Bailey, 20: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine.
