These 10 people were indicted in Clark County

48 minutes ago

Ten people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Jason Skaggs, 47: Having weapons while under disability (two counts), carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Michael E. Meddock Sr., 49, of Springfield: Felonious assault, aggravated menacing.

Lauren M. Mefford, 31: Aggravated robbery (two counts), abduction (two counts).

Zaevion J. A. Arnold, 17: Improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property.

Arthur Lee Scroggins, 22: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence.

Josiah Gilbert, 37: Trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Dearius D. McWhorter, 25, of Springfield: operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (five counts).

Terrance A. Konicki, 40, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 24, of Springfield: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine.

Michael Harper, 68: Violating a protection order.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

