‘The Littlest Angel’ features top dance groups at Springfield theater

Springfield Civic has branched out in recent years and this season especially by not just presenting shows with local people, but bringing in other entertainment. The group worked with a director last year who works for DCDC and opened an opportunity.

“We were lucky enough to negotiate with them. I am amazed by the numbers of people who haven’t seen them,” said Suzanne Grote, president of Springfield Civic. “This brings some diversity to our schedule and a unique situation in that we can present new events.”

The story is from the classic children’s book that tells of a newly-arrived young boy angel to heaven who has a hard time adjusting. He’s mentored by an older angel as preparations are made for the birth of Jesus and the boy’s kindness will have an impact.

“It’s a through story told from beginning to end, one that people can follow and is accessible for young and old alike and isn’t just for kids,” said Grote.

Besides the show, Springfield Civic presented other events tied into it. Springfield’s Gary Geis School of Dance and Ohio Performing Arts Institute opened their doors for intermediate and advanced students to take classes led by DCDC dancers featuring more intense instruction.

Grote said Springfield Civic is open to further ventures with area arts groups if the opportunities present themselves as they knew students could benefit from the instruction and the schools offered appropriate space.

Area school students will also get a break in their school days on Dec. 14 to attend a special “Littlest Angel” performance. Grote said it’s an important chance to give back.

“We’ve never had that type of opportunity. Even if these kids don’t come back to another performance, they’ve been exposed to the performing arts in a different way,” she said.

Springfield Civic will have three more shows and a Jr. Civic show in 2024.

How to go

What: “The Littlest Angel”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16

Admission: adults $22, seniors, students and veterans $19

More info: springfieldcivictheatre.org