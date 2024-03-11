Teens tackle important issues for ‘Premiere the Problem’ film festival

The world premiere of short films was held at the State Theater in downtown Springfield with stylish attendees giving interviews to media on a red carpet as they arrived.

The event was sponsored by youth-led prevention group Bringing Awareness to Students (BATS), which gave the teams their assignments and challenged their peers to come up with ideas and shoot their films on their cellphones. The short films ranged from one to seven minutes in length.

“This didn’t just feel good for the kids, but for our community,” said Beth Dixon, BATS adult advisor.

The team of Em Back and Charlotte McGregor from the Global Impact STEM Academy earned the Outstanding Filmmaker’s Award for “Letting Go.” Its topic was grief and dealt with girls coping with a loss.

Erik Bork, a Wright State University graduate who has worked with Hollywood legends including Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Ron Howard and is a two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner, was the judge. He mentioned the shots, angles, colors and artistry all playing in his decision.

A People’s Choice Award voted on by attendees went to the film “Growing Pains.” It depicted a recent high school graduate packing for college and experiencing a fear of the future with a Taylor Swift song helping the mood. The film brought some attendees to tears, according to Dixon.

It was also the honorable mention for the Outstanding Filmmaker’s Award. That team included Ellie Morgan, Abigail Yarnell, Anna Spohler and Ian Holmes.

Another honorable mention team created a film called Empty Plates, dealing with obsessive dieting and the issues of self-defeat, hopelessness and striving for perfection. That team included Giulia Boni, Rayna Annamraju and Mack McCullough of The Miami Valley School.

Participants came from several schools, including Springfield High School, School of Innovation and Ridgewood School.

Dixon said the BATS team is looking for a platform to show the films and the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation is interested in using them. For now, check the BATS Facebook page for updates on links to the films.

BATS members worked hard in planning and executing the event and Addie Powell had one of the longest weekends. She was performing in a local state production and working on the show, saying she was up until 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“A lot was last-minute, but it was a good job,” she said.

Several community organizations and individuals sponsored the event. Tracey Stute, the interim CEO at WellSpring, which sponsors BATS, was impressed by the initiative.

“At the heart of it, it’s kid-led. I like that the kids are being equipped to do prevention for our community,” she said.

Families, community leaders, sponsors and school friends attended the premiere. Doug Schantz was excited his three kids, Cole, Evan and Katelyn, and a friend spent a weekend outside making a film instead of indoors in front of a screen.

“I liked the emotion it brings about and the opportunities to be creative. I totally support this as a great way to engage in something different to learn from,” he said.

Some teams even had their own fans. GISA students Isabella Mercer and Scarlett Pierce came to the State because they love movies, to support their friends and for a fun excuse to get out on a Monday night.

It was also their first time inside the State, which Pierce compared to a set out of “Phantom of the Opera” and Mercer to the grand dining room in the movie “Cruella.”

While the first Premiere the Problem Festival is finished, it’s not the end. Dixon said some of the BATS have been offered technical internship opportunities. It’s also likely there will be another, similar festival in 2025.

“The best part of it for me is for the kids to be viewed as worthy,” she said. “They said to me ‘This was so much fun, what’s next?’”