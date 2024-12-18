Tecumseh student charged with making threats against school

Dec 18, 2024
A Tecumseh Local School student is in custody and charged with making terroristic threats through social media, according to school officials.

According to a letter from Superintendent Paula Crew to staff and parents, around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, the FBI reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office about a Snapchat post made Tuesday night by a student that “indicated a potential threat against the high school.”

Crew told the News-Sun that personnel from the FBI were able to identify the IP address and the person who made the threat.

The school district’s SRO, safety team and building administrators investigated the information and found the high school student, who had no weapons on them.

Crew said the student who made the threat was charged with one count of making terroristic threats and is in custody at the Clark County Juvenile Center.

“I am pleased that this entire episode took less than one hour, from initial notification by the FBI, to the individual being in custody,” she said. “We appreciate the assistance of the FBI and I’d like to acknowledge the swift actions of our safety team and the high school administration to ensure the safety of our students and staff was immediately addressed.”

