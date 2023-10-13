T-shirt, other merch pokes fun at Ferncliff Fence ‘curse’ in time for Halloween

Capitalizing on a well-known Springfield spot for traffic accidents, Champion City Guide & Supply is selling merchandise featuring the fence at Ferncliff Cemetery after being struck by a vehicle.

The merchandise, being t-shirts, long sleeved tops, sweatshirts, posters and magnets, features a vintage horror film style woman screaming “Again?” as the fence in the back is crumpled underneath the words “The Curse of Ferncliff Fence.” The fence is hit on average eight to nine times a year, cemetery executive director Shelley Baker said.

Meighan Schutte, the manager at Champion City Guide & Supply, said she is always coming up with new ideas that incorporate local interest and historical or current events. She said she tries to match the season or holidays and came up with the Ferncliff shirt to be vintage horror movie themed for Halloween.

Schutte said she often works with Molly Mattin, who works part-time at the store, to design her ideas. Mattin designed the shirt.

“Molly brings it to life with her artwork,” Schutte said. “As soon as she put it all together — it was first draft. She didn’t even have to do anything to change it; it was perfect from the get-go. And the response we’ve had is incredible.”

We are thrilled by the positive reponse to the Ferncliff Fence T created by Molly Mattin Art!! We have a new shipment... Posted by Champion City Guide & Supply on Monday, October 9, 2023

People have come in to buy the shirts as Christmas gifts, for themselves or for people who have hit the fence, Schutte said.

Schutte said Mattin told her that she was stopped while shopping so people could take photos with her wearing the shirt.

A Facebook post featuring the t-shirt has been a hit, Schutte said.

“This needed to happen,” one commenter wrote.

Another joked that anyone who has struck the fence should receive a discount.

Baker said that since 2018, the fence has been struck 49 times. In 2018, it was hit 11 times, in 2019 it was hit nine times, four in 2020, 13 in 2021, seven in 2022 and five times so far in 2023.

After the fence has been hit, Baker said a police report is filed — whether or not the driver stays on the scene. The director of grounds then calls the Spradlin Bros. Welding Co. to assess the damage and repair or replace panels in the fence.

Baker said this process usually takes about a day or two.

The damage happens so frequently that Baker said the cemetery budgets about $25,000 to $27,000 just for repairs each year. She said Ferncliff has spent about $70,000 in fence repairs since 2018.

“Aside from the financial impact, I’d say it’s a safety concern; it’s not just the drivers but right there in that area there’s sidewalk and there could be any day now a pedestrian, maybe a mother pushing a baby carriage,” Baker said.

Ferncliff is working with the city of Springfield to come up with solutions to the frequent crashes, which could be due to the steep curve, the grade of the slope or something else, Baker said. In the meantime, she said Ferncliff ordered “Ferncliff Fence” t-shirts for the entire staff.

The shirts keep the cemetery in people’s minds and could help advance its goals of serving families in perpetuity, Baker said. She also joked that they could help raise funds to repair the fence.

“We think it’s really cute,” Baker said.

The merchandise is available in store or online, and t-shirts are $28, long sleeves tops are around $40 and sweatshirts are about $50.