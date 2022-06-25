Summer Tour Series of walking, biking and happy hour is back

One of the best summer getaways without leaving Springfield can take you places you’ve maybe been to or by without realizing the stories and history behind them. It’s a new way of looking at them.
The Westcott House for Architecture and Design’s 2022 Summer Tour Series will traverse Springfield and beyond, offering a combination of history, fun and exercise. This will be the series’ first full offering after virtual tours in 2020 and a scaled-back version in 2021.
“This is more of our true tour series, bigger and more in-depth,” said Kevin Rose, who helps program the series and leads several tours. “We’ve really brought back the meat of the schedule with some tours we haven’t done in several years.”
The series will go through mid-September and include walking, biking and happy hour tours. Rose said even if people have taken some of these previously, this is a fresh perspective with a deeper and richer tone.
He gives the Belmont Meadows tour on Sept. 10 as an example. While a post-war suburban neighborhood may bring up memories of “Leave it to Beaver” or “Father Knows Best” – the latter of which is set in a town called Springfield rumored to be influenced by here – Rose said it may change minds, including the story of a woman who did a Rosie the Riveter job and was a divorcee raising a child, unusual for the time.
“These are real American stories, so different but connects us all,” said Rose.
The East High Street Churches walking tour on July 27 is another that has evolved from previous years in exploring houses of worship in historic neighborhoods.
The Jack Kline’s Yellow Springs bicycle tour on Aug. 27 is a chance to leave the city to take trek south of Clark County into Yellow Springs to explore the work of Springfield architect John L. Kline, whose modernist residential designs of the 1950s and ‘60s helped capture the town’s avant-garde aesthetic.
Rose said large cities such as Chicago have such tours but it’s rare for a city of Springfield’s size.
“We’re really fortunate to have a series like this and it’s a reflection of those who care for our city’s history. We’re proud of this series and what makes this community special and the volunteers who make it happen,” said Rose.
Walking and bicycle tours cost $15 or $12 for Westcott House members. Happy hour tour costs vary and tickets can be purchased online.
For tickets, the schedule or more information on the series, go to www.westcotthouse.org/events/2022-summer-tour-series.