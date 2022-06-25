Summer Tour Series of walking, biking and happy hour is back

“These are real American stories, so different but connects us all,” said Rose.

The East High Street Churches walking tour on July 27 is another that has evolved from previous years in exploring houses of worship in historic neighborhoods.

The Jack Kline’s Yellow Springs bicycle tour on Aug. 27 is a chance to leave the city to take trek south of Clark County into Yellow Springs to explore the work of Springfield architect John L. Kline, whose modernist residential designs of the 1950s and ‘60s helped capture the town’s avant-garde aesthetic.

Rose said large cities such as Chicago have such tours but it’s rare for a city of Springfield’s size.

“We’re really fortunate to have a series like this and it’s a reflection of those who care for our city’s history. We’re proud of this series and what makes this community special and the volunteers who make it happen,” said Rose.

Walking and bicycle tours cost $15 or $12 for Westcott House members. Happy hour tour costs vary and tickets can be purchased online.

For tickets, the schedule or more information on the series, go to www.westcotthouse.org/events/2022-summer-tour-series.