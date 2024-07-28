Summer Sky Family Festival to give away 200 backpacks

The annual Summer Sky family festival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Heritage Center parking lot.
This free event includes music, dancing, games, free food and drinks, games, prizes, crafts, a light show, petting zoo, a puppet show, animals from the Arrowhead Reptile Rescue, raptors from Glen Helen, The Bugman, inflatables, the Bookmobile, Chiller Hockey-to-Go, a Kiwanis sponsored backpack giveaway to the first 200 children and more.
The event is a partnership between the Clark County Historical Society and Clark County Department of Job & Family Services.
