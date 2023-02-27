Summer Arts Festival lineup set, KR swimmer wins state title, and other weekend stories you might have missed

Look forward to 26 acts – including tributes, original groups, Shakespeare, local talent and musicals – and additional special events over six weeks in Veterans Park beginning June 14. Admission will remain the same since the festival’s inception in 1967 – free.

“Last year showed us this local event is what we refer to as a Springfield tradition that even a pandemic couldn’t take away,” said SAC executive director Tim Rowe.

Springfield food scene boosted by small business owners with vision

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Springfield has witnessed a resurgence in locally owned restaurants, with several businesses making moves during the pandemic and amidst supply chain issues, with others expecting to roll out new locations in the coming months.

Several small business-led eateries have opened in the city since the pandemic’s start. Owners of the restaurants, including Troy and Nina Wheat of All Seasons Restaurant and Catering, credit their growth to community support.

That and a little bit of faith.

“We had so many people who supported our vision, and they wanted to be a part of it,” said Nina Wheat as she was assembling a fruit salad for a catering event on Thursday. “We love what we do, and it’s not just a job to us.”

Boys basketball: Catholic Central edges Cedarville to reach D-IV district final

TROY — Tyler Galluch untucked his jersey and lifted his arms straight into the air as his teammates rushed the court in celebration — the Irish had punched their ticket to University of Dayton Arena for the second straight season.

The Catholic Central High School senior scored 26 of his game-high 30 points in the second half as the Irish overcame a seven-point third quarter deficit to beat rival Cedarville 48-43 in a Division VI district semifinal thriller on Saturday night at Troy High School.

“It feels good,” Galluch said. “I feel like a lot of people didn’t expect us to be here and get to this game and win this game. It definitely feels great to prove a lot of people wrong. It was a great team win.”

Clark County leaders cite breach of contract with nonprofit’s homelessness work

Clark County commissioners terminated a $700,000 agreement with a Springfield nonprofit at the center of the county’s and Springfield’s efforts to serve people experiencing homelessness, citing breach of contract.

The Clark County Department of Job and Family Services requested the commission terminate its contract with Sheltered Inc., which was approved Wednesday.

County officials declined to share additional details about the contract termination. Clark County Public Information Officer Mike Cooper said the commission was not able to comment.

Kenton Ridge’s Blazer ‘thrilled’ to win school’s first individual state swim title

Credit: Michael Cooper Credit: Michael Cooper

CANTON — Evan Blazer saved his best time for his last high school swim meet.

And made history.

The Kenton Ridge High School senior won the school’s first individual state title, claiming the 50-yard freestyle in a personal-best time of 20.45 seconds at the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division II Swimming & Diving State Championships on Friday night at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

“I’m thrilled,” Blazer said. “I’m proud to represent my school and my community.”

